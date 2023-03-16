Kraal for wild tusker Arikompan getting ready

March 16, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - IDUKKI

The construction of the kraal in which wild tusker Arikompan ‘ will be accommodated after its capture will be completed on Thursday night at the Kodanad elephant camp.

P. V. Vegi, range officer, Devikulam, says, “. Last week the Forest department felled 128 eucalyptus trees near the Munnar Central Nursery area for making the kraal.

Ajesh Mohandas, assistant veterinary surgeon at the Muthanga elephant camp, said the captured elephant would try its best to destroy the Kraal and escape. “The flexible eucalyptus Kraal will be helpful to reduce the harm to the animal. The animal will not be given food on the first day, followed by just grass on the second day. It will be provided other food items only a few days later,” said Mr Mohandas.”

“Two mahouts will be deployed and they will develop a healthy bond with the animal by giving food. The training process will be four to six months long. After developing a strong bond with mahouts the animal will be released from the kraal and provided further training,” said Mr. Mohandas.

“The recently captured PT 7 and Panthallur Makhna elephants are continuing with their training at the Muthanga elephant camp. The tuskers have started to cooperate with their mahouts,” said Mr Mohandas.

Meanwhile, a 26-member special team led by Chief veterinary Surgeon Arun Zachariah and four Kumki (trained elephants) will reach Chinnakkanal soon to capture Arikompan.

Meanwhile, Arikompan attacked a lorry on Thursday. According to officials, the tusker attacked the vehicle at Thalakkulam near Poopara on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway around 5 a.m. The driver stopped the vehicle after he noticed the tusker on the road. The tusker removed the tarpaulin and ate rice and sugar from the lorry. After another vehicle reached the spot, the tusker moved back and the lorry driver managed to drive away from the spot.