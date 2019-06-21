K.R. Gouri is part of State’s modern history, says Pinarayi

The life of K.R. Gouri is connected with the modern history of Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi has said.

He was inaugurating year-long programmes to mark the 100th birthday of the veteran communist leader K.R. Gouri here on Friday.

Mr. Vijayan said that she had made notable contributions to social, financial and political history of the State.

“Today, we cannot find a person like K. R. Gouri. Her life is mix of extraordinary courage, sacrifice and commitment. This is a moment of happiness for the entire State,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan said that her ouster from the CPI(M) had pained those loving her. “She is now cooperating with the party. Through her fight and life, she has established that women can create their own space and personality,” he said.

Ms. Gouri, in her speech, shared her life story with the audience.

She recollected her childhood and spoke about her collegemate and poet Changampuzha. Ms. Gouri told the audience that she had a love affair during her college days. She said that she admired P. Krishna Pillai more than E.M.S. Namboodiripad.

“I am not saying I am hundred per cent right in life. If so, I would not be defeated by A.M. Ariff in the 2006 Assembly elections,” she said.

Ms. Gouri said that her marriage with her compatriot T.V. Thomas was a failure.

On her ouster from the CPI(M), she said, “I was arrogant and was expelled from the party. I decided to walk away from politics, but people wanted me in politics. I was forced to constitute JSS,” she said.

Ms. Gouri said that she thought it was her last birthday celebrations.

“The State government should take steps to ensure the safety of women. I will raise my voice till my last breath for empowering women,” she added.

Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, Civil Supplies Minister P. Thilothaman, Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran and others spoke.