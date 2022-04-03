KPMS office-bearers elected
L. Ramesan was elected president and Punnala Sreekumar general secretary of the Kerala Pulayar Maha Sabha (KPMS) at its 51st State conference that culminated here on Sunday. Baiju Kalasala is the treasurer, a release said.
