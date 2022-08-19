Kerala

KPCC to celebrate Rajiv Gandhi’s birthday

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) will celebrate the 78th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on a grand scale, KPCC general secretary T.U. Radhakrishnan has said.

Rajiv Gandhi commemoration meetings and floral tributes would be organised by district congress committees and block/mandal/booth committees, he said.


