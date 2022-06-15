KPCC slams ED action against Sonia, Rahul

BJP says Cong. lost moral right to demand ED probe against Kerala CM

The KPCC on Thursday said Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were victims of a political witch-hunt launched by the Central government.

KPCC president K. Sudhakaran and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had no case against the leaders.

At the behest of its political masters, the agency wanted to show the AICC leadership in an unflattering light.

Mr. Satheesan said AICC had created a non-profit company to salvage National Herald and allied publications from debt.

It gave ₹90 crores to Associated Journals as a loan and converted the debt into equity shares. The procedure was above board and legal.

The action against the AICC leadership smacked intolerance and authoritarianism. A police raj prevailed in New Delhi. Central forces have sealed the AICC headquarters., they alleged

Sonia and Rahul were the face of the anti-fascist movement in India. The BJP feared a coming together of secular and regional forces under their leadership, the KPCC leaders said.

Meanwhile, BJP State president K. Surendran said the KPCC had lost the moral right to demand an ED probe against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan based on the “damning disclosures” by gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh.

By denigrating the agency, the KPCC had advantaged the CPI(M) and opened a door for Mr. Vijayan to insulate himself from prosecution.