KPA calls for distancing police from ritualistic practices

The Kerala Police Association (KPA) has demanded an end to police participation in ritualistic practices at places of worship.

Decrying the practice of deploying police personnel for religious programmes, the association also voiced its disapproval towards establishing religious institutions attached to police stations and camps and collecting contributions for such establishments.

In a resolution passed at its 36th State conference, the organisation said such practices that had cropped up at various places were unbecoming of a civilised society and threatened to damage the secular credentials of the police force.

The KPA also passed resolutions that raised demands, including increasing women police presence at police stations to at least five in view of the increasing prevalence of atrocities against women and children.

An adequate strength must be ensured for POCSO investigation wings in each district. The minimum qualification for civil police officers must be enhanced to under graduation.

It also demanded provision for a special allowance for police officers deployed for station duty in Maoist-affected areas. A separate facility must be introduced at the district-level to lodge transgenders placed in police or judicial custody.