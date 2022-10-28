K.P. Kesava Menon award for Aparna Balamurali

National Award winning actress Aparna Balamurali has been chosen for this year’s K.P. Kesava Menon Award.

She will receive the award from Malayalam filmmaker and Kerala Chalachitra Academy chairman Ranjith at a function to be held at Tharoor, near Alathur, in the district on November 9.

K.P. Kesava Menon Memorial Trust chairman T.K. Damodaran Kutty and jury chairman Mundur Sethumadhavan said here on Friday that Aparna hailed from Tharoor and belonged to Kesava Menon’s family. The award consists of ₹25,000, a citation, and a plaque.

M.V. Sreyams Kumar, managing director of the Mathrubhumi, will commemorate Kesava Menon.

Aparna won this year’s National Award for the Best Actress for her role alongside Suriya in Soorarai Pottru.