Kottayam’s tally up by 25

Twenty-five persons, including 15 who returned from abroad, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Tuesday, taking the total number of active cases to 162. According to Health Department officials, four persons contracted the viral infection through local contact and six others are people who came from other States.

A doctor at the Ernakulam General Hospital is among the persons who contracted the disease through local contact. The 37-year-old doctor from Aymanam was on the contact list of a COVID-19 patient in Ernakuam.

A 65-year-old Parathodu native who came from Kannur on June 10, a 58-year-old head-load worker, also from Parathodu, and a 28-year-old theological student who returned from Kozhikode on June 20 are the other patients who contracted the disease through contact.

Foreign returnees

A 12-year-old boy from Aymanom, a 10-year-old girl from Ettumanur and a 16-year-old girl from Thiruvarppu are among the patients who returned from abroad.

Six persons, including a 10-year-old boy from Ayarkunnam who came back from New Delhi and a 35-year old-woman from Jharkhand, who returned from other States also tested positive.

Dead man tests negative

Meanwhile, a second test on the swab sample collected from the 72-year-old Parathodu native, who died the other day, tested negative for SARS-CoV-2. The person was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, with high fever and viral pneumonia on July 6. A primary test of his swab sample had tested positive for the virus infection.