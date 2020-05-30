Kottayam reports its first COVID-19 death

The State on Friday recorded its eighth COVID-19 death when a 65-year-old man, who had been in a critical condition at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kottayam, died around 2 a.m.

The deceased was identified as a native of Perumthuruthy in Thiruvalla. The person, who had been working in Sharjah, was flown in from Dubai on May 11.

He had been admitted to an institutional quarantine centre in Pathanamthitta since his return and did not exhibit any symptoms of the disease. His serum samples were collected on May 16. After being tested positive for the virus infection, he was shifted to the Pathanamthitta District Hospital on May 18.

He was shifted to the Kottayam MCH on May 25 after his condition worsened. The person had co-morbidities, including acute diabetes.

“The patient had been in a critical condition for the past couple of days after his kidneys and heart failed, requiring him to be on the ventilator.

He was being taken care of by a seven-member medical board, which functioned on the basis of directions from State-level experts,” officials said.

The body was taken to Pathanamthitta later in accordance with the World Health Organization protocol, under the directions of trained personnel of the Health Department.

One more case

Meanwhile, a 14-year-old girl, who returned from Mumbai on May 24, was tested positive for COVID-19 here on Friday.

The girl, a native of Ayarkkunnam, had returned to Kottayam by road along with her parents and brother.