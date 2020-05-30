Kerala

Kottayam reports its first COVID-19 death

The 65-year-old man arrived from Dubai on May 11

The State on Friday recorded its eighth COVID-19 death when a 65-year-old man, who had been in a critical condition at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kottayam, died around 2 a.m.

The deceased was identified as a native of Perumthuruthy in Thiruvalla. The person, who had been working in Sharjah, was flown in from Dubai on May 11.

He had been admitted to an institutional quarantine centre in Pathanamthitta since his return and did not exhibit any symptoms of the disease. His serum samples were collected on May 16. After being tested positive for the virus infection, he was shifted to the Pathanamthitta District Hospital on May 18.

He was shifted to the Kottayam MCH on May 25 after his condition worsened. The person had co-morbidities, including acute diabetes.

“The patient had been in a critical condition for the past couple of days after his kidneys and heart failed, requiring him to be on the ventilator.

He was being taken care of by a seven-member medical board, which functioned on the basis of directions from State-level experts,” officials said.

The body was taken to Pathanamthitta later in accordance with the World Health Organization protocol, under the directions of trained personnel of the Health Department.

One more case

Meanwhile, a 14-year-old girl, who returned from Mumbai on May 24, was tested positive for COVID-19 here on Friday.

The girl, a native of Ayarkkunnam, had returned to Kottayam by road along with her parents and brother.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 12:06:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/kottayam-reports-its-first-covid-19-death/article31705671.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY