Kottayam celebrates from home

In view of the nationwide lockdown and maintaining the code of social distancing, Christians in Central Travancore celebrated Easter from the safety of their homes here on Sunday.

Breaking with tradition, the churches across the region wore a deserted look as only the priests and their aides were present there to perform the services. Many churches also streamed their services through various social media platforms. The Easter worship services practised by churches in the region, usually is a much awaited event drawing the faithful in huge numbers. Metropolitan Archbishop Mar Joseph Perumthottam led the services held at the Bishop House Chapel in Changanassery in the morning. Archbishop Mar Mathew Moolakkattu led the mass held at the Christhuraja Cathedral, Kottayam, while Bishops Mar Joseph Kallarangattu and Mar Jose Pulikkal led the ceremonies at St Thomas Cathedral, Pala and St Mary’s Church (Pazhaya Palli), Kanjirappally respectively.