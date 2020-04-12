Kerala

Kottayam celebrates from home

In view of the nationwide lockdown and maintaining the code of social distancing, Christians in Central Travancore celebrated Easter from the safety of their homes here on Sunday.

Breaking with tradition, the churches across the region wore a deserted look as only the priests and their aides were present there to perform the services. Many churches also streamed their services through various social media platforms. The Easter worship services practised by churches in the region, usually is a much awaited event drawing the faithful in huge numbers. Metropolitan Archbishop Mar Joseph Perumthottam led the services held at the Bishop House Chapel in Changanassery in the morning. Archbishop Mar Mathew Moolakkattu led the mass held at the Christhuraja Cathedral, Kottayam, while Bishops Mar Joseph Kallarangattu and Mar Jose Pulikkal led the ceremonies at St Thomas Cathedral, Pala and St Mary’s Church (Pazhaya Palli), Kanjirappally respectively.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 12, 2020 10:33:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/kottayam-celebrates-from-home/article31324741.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY