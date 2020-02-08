Koothuparamba allocated funds for development works

The budget presented by Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has brought cheers for Koothumparamba constituency which has received allocation of funds for various development works.

Health Minister K.K Shylaja, the constituency MLA, said that there was an increase in funds allocated for various development works in the constituency. This includes the allocation of ₹5 crore for the construction of the Panur fire station. The Aniyaram-Vavachi Road, which is one of the main routes in the Peringalam area of the Panur municipality, has been allocated ₹4 crore for the renovation and laying of macadam tarring. Likewise, ₹3 crore has been earmarked for the construction of Pathakkal Poyilur bridge and ₹4 crore for the renovation and macadam tarring of Arammayyil-Ottachimakkul road, she said in a press statement. Ms. Shylaja said that ₹5 crore had been allotted for the renovation of the Kallikandi bridge.

Chettakandi-Villakottur-Poyilur Madapura -Vadakkepoyilur Road, Chittarithod Poyilur bridge, Cheruvancheri stadium, Cheruvancherry Govt. HSS School building, Puducherry Palli-Kanjirakkadavu road, Kariyad mini stadium, Thokkottuvayal-Thuruthimukku road, Thoovakkunnu-Villakottur road, Kariyad-Thuruthimukku road, Pallukunhi-Thuruthimukku road, Thrippangottur Ayurveda Hospital building, Panur Ayurveda Hospital building, Kottayam pond renovation, and a few other projects have been mentioned in the budget.