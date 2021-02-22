Koodathil case: report points to murder

Deaths in the family from 1991

The probe by the District Crime Branch into the deaths of seven members of a family in Karamana has taken a crucial turn with a forensic report strengthening the possibility of murder behind the last death.

The deaths of the members of the Koodathil family in Kalady over a period of 26 years from 1991 had piqued interest with certain sections flagging its eerie resemblance with the Koodathayi serial murder case in which a woman had allegedly murdered six people in Kozhikode over a span of 14 years.

Following the complaint of a relative of the last deceased Jayamadhavan Nair, who had died on April 2, 2017, the police had registered a case into the allegations of land grabbing. Besides, the investigation team had opened inquiry into Jayamadhavan’s death who, the family’s former caretaker Raveendran Nair had claimed, was found lying unconscious in his room.

However, the police had found several contradictions in Mr. Nair’s statement especially the time when he took Jayamadhavan Nair to the hospital. Moreover, an autorickshaw driver Sumesh, who initially claimed that his vehicle was hired to transport them, purportedly revealed he was coerced by Mr. Nair into giving a false statement. This prompted the police to launch a comprehensive probe into the death.

Sources said that findings of the forensic examination have now strengthened the possibility of murder. This has led the investigation team to seek permission to alter charge from unnatural death to murder in the case. A report has been submitted in the Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in this regard.