Komalam bridge gets administrative sanction

₹10.18 crore for building new structure across the Manimalayar

₹10.18 crore for building new structure across the Manimalayar

Ending a long wait, the State government has accorded the administrative sanction for reconstructing the flood-ravaged Komalam bridge near Puramattom.

According to Mathew T. Thomas, MLA, administrative sanction of ₹10.18 crore has been granted for reconstructing the bridge across the Manimalayar, which was damaged by strong currents in October last year. The plan envisages demolishing the remains of the old bridge and building a new bridge in its place.

The high-level bridge will have a total width of 11 m, including a 7.5-m carriageway and 1.5-m-wide pavement on both sides. The structure will be constructed with three spans of 28 m on the river and two land spans of 12.5 m each on both sides.

An estimate has been prepared after preliminary analysis, including soil testing. Since the project cost exceeds ₹5 crore, a special permission too has been accorded.