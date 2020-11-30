Kolukkumala ready to welcome visitors

Locals, who depend on tourism, were looking forward to this

After eight months, permission has been given for the entry of visitors to Kolukkumala, one of the highest peaks in Munnar surrounded by tea gardens.

Though steps were taken earlier to open other tourism centres in the district, a decision on entry to Kolukkumala, on the border with Tamil Nadu, was pending. Visitors reach Kolukkumala early in the morning to witness the sunrise.

Famous for trekking

The mist-covered mountains are also known for trekking. A large number of taxi jeeps operate from Suryanelly to ferry tourists over the 12-km-stretch to reach Kolukkumalai.

The jeep drivers whose livelihood was affected were on a strike demanding the opening of Kolukkumala. The Suryanelly town depends on the tourism sector for sustenance and the merchants there had gheraoed the Chinnakanal grama panchyat demanding the opening of Kolukkumala for tourists.

A memorandum was also given to Devikulam Subcollector.

The entry of visitors to Kolukkumala is allowed on a condition that only five travellers will be allowed in a jeep. Also, every traveller should have sanitiser and should wear face mask.