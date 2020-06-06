Kerala

Kollam sees highest single-day spike at 19

Neendakara added to list of hotspots

The district saw the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with a total of 19 persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Saturday.

Among them, eleven are medical students from Tajikistan who reached the Kannur airport on May 27. Another medical student, a 19-year-old Punalur resident who travelled on the same flight, was tested positive on Friday. She had boarded a KSRTC special service to Thiruvananthapuram and her sample was taken on June 1. Seven others who tested positive are from various parts of the Middle East while the last one had travelled from Nigeria.

A 15-day-old infant, the youngest COVID-19 patient in the district, was discharged on Saturday after being cured of the infection. The baby was delivered at Government Medical College Hospital, Parippally, by emergency C-section procedure and both the baby and his 26-year-old mother were undergoing treatment there.

Neendakara was added to the list of hotspots on Saturday. After the Shaktikulangaraharbour was closed, all the fishing boats started thronging Neendakara, resulting in huge crowd and forcing the authorities to shut it too. The other hotspots include Kulathupuzha, Thenmala, and Aryankavu village panchayats.

