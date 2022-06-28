Kollam GMC gets four postgraduate seats

Two seats each have been sanctioned for Community Medicine and Pathology

The National Medical Commission has sanctioned four postgraduate seats at Government Medical College (GMC), Kollam, for the first time, Health Minister Veena George has said.

Two seats each have been sanctioned for Community Medicine and Pathology. With the commencement of postgraduate courses in these two disciplines, the college is expected to enter a new phase in patient care, teaching and research. “It is a matter of pride that the PG courses could be started within five years of the establishment of the medical college,” said the Minister on Tuesday.

Ms George pointed out that the new seats in Community Medicine would help strengthen treatment, public health activities and research while the Pathology department was important when it came to diagnosis. “This is also the result of the development works done by the government at the college despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The government is trying to get more PG seats and steps will be taken to start these courses as soon as possible,” said the Minister, who added that more posts would also be created at the hospital.

Ms George, who had recently visited the medical college, had directed to expedite follow-up steps required for land acquisition. While measures have been taken to start a nursing college, the first batch of MBBS has completed the course with good pass percentage and started house surgency.