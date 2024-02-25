Kollam DDC to ensure water availability

February 25, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - KOLLAM

As summer intensifies, the district administration will be taking multiple steps to ensure drinking water in all parts of Kollam and tackle any possible crisis.

At the District Development Committee (DDC) meeting held on Sunday, Collector N. Devidas has instructed to provide safe drinking water at schools during exams and give special attention to areas that have reported water shortage.

While the public has been asked to strictly follow the summer guidelines, necessary steps will be taken to reduce the dust from National Highway development activities. The DDC has also directed to use only eco-friendly products for campaigning in connection with Lok Sabha elections.

The need to expedite the steps to install solar fencing in the eastern regions of the district to bring down human-animal conflict was brought to the attention of DDC by P.A. Sajimon, the representative of Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar. He added that the canals should be cleaned to ensure drinking water in rural areas and that upgrading four major roads in Talavur grama panchayat and smart classroom construction work at Vettikkavala should be completed on time.

C.R. Mahesh, MLA, instructed department concerned to conduct a survey regarding the functioning of the high mast lights installed in various local bodies and to replace the non-functional ones.

He also added that cutting water supply for road construction work without adequate notice in areas facing water scarcity should be avoided and scientific measures should be taken to reduce stray dog menace.

Completing Kundara - Munroe Thuruth road renovation works and steps to control accidents in Kottarakara area of MC road were the demands raised by Abraham Samuel, representative of Kodikunnil Suresh, MP.

The need to make the forest road in Kulathupuzha motorable, expediting the works of Malamel tourism project, arrangements to reduce accidents on the Punalur-Shencottah National Highway and drinking water shortage in Edamulakal panchayat were the other issues discussed.

Sub Collector Mukund Thakur, District Police Chief (Kollam City) Vivek Kumar, District Planning Officer V.S. Biju and other district level officials were present.