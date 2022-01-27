Kollam Corpn. starts biomining to eliminate legacy waste

Landfill adjacent to Ashtamudi Ramsar site will be cleared

The Kollam Corporation has started biomining at the Kureepuzha garbage treatment plant to dispose of 1.04 lakh cubic metres of legacy waste lying dormant for decades.

The RDF (refuse-derived fuel) generated will be sent to cement companies in Tamil Nadu . According to officials it is the first complete biomining project in Kerala.

The landfill adjacent to Ashtamudi Lake, one of the Ramsar sites in the district, will be cleared as part of the project. In the first phase, 3,000 tonnes of waste will be segregated and converted into fuel that can be used instead of coal and firewood.

The Corporation authorities are planning to clear the garbage heap within a year. "We are making arrangements to set up source waste treatment units at houses. As part of this, 40 more biogas plants will be made available by the end of this month," says Mayor Prasanna Earnest.

Biomining technology segregates waste into various components and each is treated in an environment-friendly manner. Through biomining 100% of the waste will be cleared, unlike the capping method where the waste is buried. RDF, which contains combustible components, will be separated from soil, stone, metal, glass, rubber and wood. About 500 metric tonnes of legacy waste will be disposed of every day and by opting for this method 72,647 tonnes of carbon dioxide will be eliminated.

Waste will be treated under the direct supervision of the Local Self-Government department and Kollam Corporation with the permission of the State Pollution Control Board as per the Central norms for solid waste management. The Kollam Corporation had initiated the proceedings for the removal of legacy waste in February 2021. With the help of the National Institute of Technology, Calicut, the volume of the waste was measured and it was found to be 1,04,906.88 cubic metres.

The project is expected to be complete within 12 months, excluding the monsoon season and including a three-month mobilisation period.