Kollam all set to receive expatriates

The district administration and Health Department have made elaborate arrangements to monitor expatriates when they return from various countries.

Though those arriving at Thiruvananathapuram airport will be shifted to corona care centres in the capital initially, they will be sent to the neighbouring district of Kollam in the next phase. To ensure their safety and comfort, the district administration will be taking over hotels, hostels, hospitals, ashrams and other institutions with the required amenities.

According to officials, these centres for quarantine will function in a hospital-like system. Currently, the district has 173 corona care centres along with special provisions for individual treatment.

“At present 4,557 rooms have been arranged to quarantine the expatriates arriving in Kollam. In case of emergencies, 20 firstline treatment centres capable of accommodating around 1,000 persons at a time will be ready. As the expatriates start coming back, more centres will be identified. As of now we can accommodate over 10,000 persons,” said District Collector B. Abdul Nasar. The district, which is in the orange zone, hasn’t reported a single COVID-19 case in last 10 days.