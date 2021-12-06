Kodiyeri visits slain CPI(M) leader’s house

He declares that the party will take care of his dependents

CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan here on Sunday called on the family members of the slain CPI(M) leader P.B. Sandeep Kumar and declared that the party will take care of his dependents.

Visiting the residence of Mr. Kumar in Peringara along with Minister for Fisheries Saji Cherian, Mr. Balakrishnan said the CPI(M) Pathanamthitta district committee would be tasked to ensure a job for the slain leader’s wife while his kids would be extended financial support to pursue their studies.

During the visit, Mr. Balakrishnan interacted with the wife and parents of the slain leader and assured all possible steps to ensure justice to the deceased.

Reiterating that the murder was an act executed by the RSS-BJP leadership, Mr. Balakrishnan said about 15 of its workers had been murdered by political rivals since 2016. “Based on a conspiracy hatched by the Sanghparivar leadership, people from different locations were mobilised for the attack,” he alleged.

On the occasion, he also urged the RSS to desist from violence against political rivals and warned that the peaceful stance adopted by the CPI(M) should not be misconstrued as its weakness.

Meanwhile, the police team probing the case is examining the authenticity of a purported phone conversation between one of the accused and his friend soon after the murder. As the phone conversation points to a possible conspiracy angle and the attempt to replace the original assailant group with dummy accused, the cops will be verifying their call records and interrogate more persons in this connection.

The Judicial First-Class magistrate Court, Thiruvalla, is slated to consider an application moved by the police seeking custody of the accused on Monday.