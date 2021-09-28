Kodakara heist case: next round of questioning begins

Second round of interrogation of the accused in the Kodakara black money heist case started on Tuesday. Two accused in the case, Babu and Shukkur, appeared for interrogation at the Thrissur Police Club.

The police had registered a case against 22 accused in the case. Two accused will be questioned on Wednesday.

According to the Special Investigation Team, money illegally brought for the election campaign of the BJP was robbed at Kodakara. It alleged that the BJP leaders had direct and indirect links in the case.

An armed gang robbed the money belonging to Dharmarajan and Sunil Naik, BJP-RSS leaders from Kozhikode. Dharmarajan’s driver had lodged a complaint with the police saying an amount of ₹25 lakh was robbed.

Later during investigation the police found that the actual amount looted was ₹3.5 crore. The police had added 19 BJP leaders, including party State president K. Surendran, as witnesses in the case. A chargesheet was submitted at the Irinjalakuda sessions court two months back.