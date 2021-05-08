Kodakara black money robbery case | Special team led by Thrissur Range DIG to probe

The police recreated the travel of the robbers and the attack at Kodakara along with accused Ranjith, Deepak, Martin and Babu.

A special team led by Thrissur Range DIG will investigate the Kodakara hawala money robbery case. The DGP has ordered a special investigation as the case involved international money dealings.

The police have already started collecting evidence in the case. They recreated the travel of the robbers and the attack at Kodakara along with accused Ranjith, Deepak, Martin and Babu.

According to a complaint lodged by Shamjeer Shamsudheen, 37, of Kozhikode, with Kodakara police, on April 7, a gang waylaid him on Kodakara flyover and robbed him of ₹25 lakh and his car on the way from Kozhikode to Kochi on April 3. Later, the car was recovered from West Fort. The police arrested people involved in the robbery from Thrissur and Kannur.

G. Poonkuzhali the Thrissur SP, earlier said that Dharmarajan of Kozhikode, who handed over the money to the driver Shamjeer, is a RSS activist. The responsibility of bringing the money from Kozhikode to Kochi was for Dharmarajan. It was Sunil Naik, former State treasurer of Yuva Morcha, who handed over money to Dharmarajan. Sunil Naik told the police he had only business links with Dharmarajan.

Though the complainant mentioned robbery of ₹25 lakh, the police found that the money involved was much more than that. The police have already recovered around ₹50 lakh.