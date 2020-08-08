Kerala

Kodagu landslip: body of one victim recovered

Floodwater of Netravathi entering the residences in Bantwal town on Saturday.

Floodwater of Netravathi entering the residences in Bantwal town on Saturday.  

The body of one of the five persons, who went missing after a landslip hit Bhagamandala in Kodagu district of Karnataka on Thursday, was recovered by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Anandatheertha, 86. He and his brother Narayanchar, the priest of the main temple at Talacauvery; the latter’s wife, Shanta, and two assistant priests, Pawan and Ravikiran, went missing after a portion of a hill caved in owing to heavy rains early on Thursday.

Though a search operation was launched immediately, inclement weather hampered any rescue efforts. However, on Saturday rain abated a little and the NDRF team launched a search operation.

Search operations for the remaining four persons will resume on Sunday.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 8, 2020 10:27:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/kodagu-landslip-body-of-one-victim-recovered/article32306125.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story