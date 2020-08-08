Kodagu landslip: body of one victim recovered

Five persons had gone missing on Thursday

The body of one of the five persons, who went missing after a landslip hit Bhagamandala in Kodagu district of Karnataka on Thursday, was recovered by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Anandatheertha, 86. He and his brother Narayanchar, the priest of the main temple at Talacauvery; the latter’s wife, Shanta, and two assistant priests, Pawan and Ravikiran, went missing after a portion of a hill caved in owing to heavy rains early on Thursday.

Though a search operation was launched immediately, inclement weather hampered any rescue efforts. However, on Saturday rain abated a little and the NDRF team launched a search operation.

Search operations for the remaining four persons will resume on Sunday.