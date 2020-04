A music video brought out by the Kochi City Police Commissionerate on fighting COVID-19 is garnering eyeballs in the social media.

The video uploaded on the official Facebook page of Kerala police on Friday evening has managed over 23000 likes and nearly 10, 000 shares since then.

The concept developed by ADGP Manoj Abraham and IG Vijay Sakhare has been directed by A. Ananthalal, Inspector, Kochi Metro station, who is also the lead singer.