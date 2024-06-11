GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Kochi Corporation asks KWA to begin work on Elamkulam STP

Published - June 11, 2024 10:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi Corporation will approach the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) to begin work on the ₹185-crore sewage treatment plant at Elamkulam.

Though the project, which was proposed under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut), was cleared by the Corporation Council and approved by the high-level committee of Amrut, the project work has not taken off. The proposal is to set up a 5-MLD plant and a pipe network of 40 km in the city.

The Corporation would ask the KWA to initiate the project and bring more city areas under its network, said a communication issued by Mayor M. Anilkumar. The civic body had reviewed the progress of the project in the city.

Of the 6,000 applications of families for piped water connections, 4,354 were given free connections. New pipelines would be laid to the Thuruthi housing project and Fort Kochi hospital to provide drinking water. The pipelines in the Kunnumpuram division from where pipe bursts were frequently reported would be replaced. The permission for cutting, trenching and restoration of roads would be issued only after the rainy season, the meeting decided.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.