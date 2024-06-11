Kochi Corporation asks KWA to begin work on Elamkulam STP

The Kochi Corporation will approach the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) to begin work on the ₹185-crore sewage treatment plant at Elamkulam.

Though the project, which was proposed under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut), was cleared by the Corporation Council and approved by the high-level committee of Amrut, the project work has not taken off. The proposal is to set up a 5-MLD plant and a pipe network of 40 km in the city.

The Corporation would ask the KWA to initiate the project and bring more city areas under its network, said a communication issued by Mayor M. Anilkumar. The civic body had reviewed the progress of the project in the city.

Of the 6,000 applications of families for piped water connections, 4,354 were given free connections. New pipelines would be laid to the Thuruthi housing project and Fort Kochi hospital to provide drinking water. The pipelines in the Kunnumpuram division from where pipe bursts were frequently reported would be replaced. The permission for cutting, trenching and restoration of roads would be issued only after the rainy season, the meeting decided.