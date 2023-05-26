KMCSU State meet unanimously passes resolution to merge with NGO Union

May 26, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

With the stated aim of becoming a stronger organisation and strengthening the growing working class movements in the country, the Kerala Municipal and Corporation Staff Union (KMCSU) has decided to merge with the Kerala NGO Union. The resolution for merger was passed unanimously at the KMCSU State Conference.

A total of 85 delegates representing 4,375 KMCSU members will take part in the merger meet to be held on Saturday in the capital, as part of the NGO Union State Conference. The NGO Union at present has 1.58 lakh members. The merger also comes in the background of the formation of local self-government common services last year, a longtime demand of municipal-corporation staff, following which municipal employees also became part of government services.

Call for united struggle

The resolution states that the policies being implemented by the Union government are destroying not only the civil services but also democracy, secularism and federalism. The struggle to protect the civil service can only be won by joining the struggle to protect the country. Therefore, stronger and more coordinated struggles against anti-labour policies are necessary. Unity becomes the need of the hour at a time when unionising and democratic rights are being denied, destructive policies and activities are being aggressively pursued by the Union government to create a theocratic State, says the resolution, which also hails the left alternative put forward by the Kerala government.

The resolution further says that the present times demand the united struggle of the peasantry and workers. In the services sector too, a concerted struggle by like-minded organisations is essential. With the merger, all the assets and liabilities of the KMCSU will become part of the NGO Union. On Friday, All India Agricultural Workers’ Union president A. Vijayaraghavan inaugurated an event to honour yesteryear leaders of the union.