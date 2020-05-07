KITE guidelines on maintaining ICT equipment

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has issued a detailed circular to schools on how each ICT equipment provided as part of the High-tech School and Hi-tech Lab projects has to be maintained during the summer vacations to ensure their longevity.

Nearly 4 lakh ICT equipments have been provided to 16,026 government and aided schools in the State. These include 1,19,054 laptops; 1,00,472 USB speakers; 69,943 multimedia projectors; 4,578 DSLR cameras; 4,545 LED TVs; 4,720 webcams; 4,611 multifunction printers, and so on.

Laptops have to be properly shut down and kept in the bag after removing the power adaptor. School authorities have to ensure that the laptops are switched on and charged at least once in two weeks during the vacations.

Special care has to be taken not to keep any heavy object on top of the laptops. The bags should not be piled on top of one other to prevent display damage.

Multimedia projectors that are mounted inside the high-tech classrooms have to be shut down, power cables disconnected, and the projector has to be covered completely to avoid dust, moisture, or termites. The battery inside the remote also has to be removed and kept safely.

Whenever the DSLR camera issued to schools is not in use, its battery has to be removed and kept in a secure position. It has to be ensured that dust, moisture, salt content, sand, and so on do not come in contact with the camera. Placing silica gel inside the camera bags will protect the camera from moisture.

The multi-function printers and the USB speakers also have to be kept safely to prevent dust or moisture from getting in. Power cables of the equipments should be removed to avoid damage from lightning. Adequate physical security measures should be taken when classrooms are used for purposes such as camps.

Schools have to report and make available their IT advisory council’s minutes of meeting, which will contain the actions taken by the school authorities to follow the directions in the circular, for verification by the General Education Department, KITE CEO K. Anvar Sadath said.

The circular and demonstration video are available on the KITE website www.kite.kerala.gov.in