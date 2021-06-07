Kit for home gardens launched

Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Thrissur, has prepared a ‘Nutri Garden Micro Kit’ for small scale homestead, urban and peri-urban farmers.

During the lockdown, many people have started making their own home gardens. The difficulty in getting vegetables and fruits prompted many to produce their own.

The Krishi Vigyan Kendra’s ‘Nutri Garden Micro Kit’ will cater to the demand of small scale homestead, urban and peri-urban farmers.

Dr. R. Chandra Babu, Vice Chancellor of Kerala Agricultural University, inaugurated the kit by handing it to farmer representatives. He stressed the importance of this endeavour in ensuring the nutritional security of our community and asked to take up on a larger scale in collaboration with schools, colleges, and the local bodies.

The kit consists of assorted vegetable seedlings and bio-inputs such as Pseudomonas flourescens, bio pesticides like Sreya or tobacco decoction kit, and micronutrient mixture Sampoorna for vegetables.

For more details, contact - 9400483754.