KIIFB to fund ₹180-crore flyover at Attakulangara

Two-lane bridge to be 1.2 km long, 10 m wide

The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has approved a ₹179.69-crore project for the construction of a flyover at Attakulangara junction in the city, Transport Minister Antony Raju announced on Tuesday.

The proposed two-lane flyover from the Killipalam- Attakulangara road to the Attakulangara-Eenchakkal stretch will be 1,200 metres long and 10 metres wide. The Minister said the government would provide a compensation equivalent to the market price of land and building for land owners who would have to be displaced for the project. An amount of ₹95.28 crore has been earmarked for land acquisition.

Mr. Raju said the flyover would help ease traffic congestion at East Fort and Manacaud and streamline the flow of vehicles to the Attukal Bhagavathy temple. He said it would also prevent accidents at Attakulangara junction and make it easier to reach the airport and the bus terminal and railway station at Thampanoor.