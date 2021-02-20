Kidnapped youth appears before police

The mysterious kidnapping incident at Nadapuram on Friday morning took a new turn when the kidnapped youth himself appeared before the police late in the day. Ajnas told the police that he was freed by the gang subsequent to a search for him.

Police sources said Ajnas was kidnapped by a gang in connection with a suspected gold smuggling case. An officer said Ajnas was targeted by the gang as he was suspected of hiding a huge cache of gold ornaments smuggled through the Kannur international airport.

The police said the youth would be quizzed about the purported smuggling incident and gold deal. He was reportedly in police custody till Saturday evening. A few suspects had already been interrogated in connection with the case.

It was the second such incident reported from rural Kozhikode within a week. A non-resident Indian from Thuneri was kidnapped last week. He was released on the third day. The 53-year-old was kidnapped following a row over the suspension of a youth from his business firm abroad.

The police were investigating whether the suspects had any hawala or gold smuggling links.