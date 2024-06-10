Khobragade given additional charge of Cultural Affairs dept.

The government has issued orders making the following postings:

Rajan N. Khobragade, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare department, will hold the full additional charge of the Cultural Affairs department, in addition to the existing additional charges.

Rathan U. Kelkar, Secretary, Electronics and Information Technology department, will hold the full additional charge of the Cooperation department, in addition to the existing additional charges.

Pranabjyoti Nath, Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs department, will hold the full additional charge of the Minority Welfare department, in addition to the existing additional charges.

S. Harikishore, Director, Industries and Commerce department, is transferred and posted as Secretary, Information and Public Relations department. He will hold the full additional charges of the post of Director, Industries and Commerce department, and that of the Managing Director, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd.

M.G. Rajamanickam, Principal Director, Local Self-Government department, is transferred and posted as Secretary, Revenue (Devaswom) department. He will hold the fuIl additional charge of the post of Mission Director, AMRUT.

Anupama T.V. is posted as Special Secretary, Local Self Government department.

Seeram Sambasiva Rao is transferred and posted as Principal Director, Local Self-Government department. He will also hold the full additional charge of the post of Director, Survey and Land Records department.

Haritha V. Kumar, Director, Mining and Geology department, is transferred and posted as Director, Women and Child Development department.

V.R. Premkumar, Additional Secretary and Additional Chief Electoral officer, Election department, has been appointed as Managing Director, Kerala Water Authority.

Dinesan Cheruvat, Joint Managing Director, Kerala Water Authority, is transferred and posted as Director of Panchayats.

Suraj Shaji, General Manager, Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation, is transferred and posted as Director of Urban Affairs. The officer will hold the full additional charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Life Mission.

Binu Francis, Deputy Secretary & Director, Programme Implementation, Evaluation and Monitoring Department, is being appointed as Joint Managing Director, Kerala Water Authority. He will hold the full additional charge of the post of Executive Director, Kerala Rural water supply and Sanitation Agency (Jalanidhi).

Harikumar K, Deputy Secretary, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Development department, is transferred and posted as Director, Mining & Geology Department. He will hold the full additional charge of the post of Deputy Secretary & Director, Programme Implementation, Evaluation and Monitoring Department.