KFRI study offers a solution to NH-766 night travel

A study conducted by the Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI) in 2014 concludes that the ban on traffic between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. on NH-766 is not effective in reducing roadkill. Moreover, the ban is not justifiable as it causes much distress and economic loss to the stakeholders, including farming and trading communities in Kerala and Karnataka.

The study was conducted by P.S. Easa, former director, KFRI, assisted by Dhaneesh Bhaskar, researcher, KFRI, as per the directives of the State government to look at the present situation and suggest alternative routes, if necessary.

Dr. Easa suggested that a complete ban between 6 and 7 in the morning and evening and a convoy system regulated by the Forest Departments at regular intervals on the road at night would protect the interests of both the public and the wildlife.

Questionnaire

The suggestions were made after interactions with stakeholders through a structured questionnaire. The stakeholders included farmers in Kerala and Karnataka, retail and wholesale businessmen, those involved in tourism industry, press people, drivers, and forest officials.

The study broadly covered aspects such as attitude towards conservation, frequency of using the highway before and after the closure time, response to wildlife sighting at night, type of goods transported by medium/heavy vehicles, suggestions regarding alternative routes, and willingness to pay extra for night journey.

Good or bad?

The majority of the people, 57%, was for conservation, but with certain conditions. Almost 41% believed that animals should be protected. Around 12% people said there was no need to remove night traffic ban whereas 86% felt it necessary to lift the ban.

Nearly 10% replied that the ban was good, whereas 85% of the respondents termed it bad. Among the stakeholders, traders, drivers, farmers, truck owners, and representatives of the tourism industry considered the ban a bad move. Out of 238 drivers, 211 were for lifting the ban, whereas 22 were comfortable with the present situation and five offered no comments. The farmers almost unanimously expressed their displeasure at the ban. Representatives of the Forest Department and mediapersons endorsed the ban.

Suggestions included limiting the number of vehicles at night to 50 and limiting the speed of vehicles at night as per the existing forest Acts.