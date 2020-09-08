Kerala

Key postings made in Kerala Police

The Kerala Police effected transfers and postings of senior IPS offices to key posts late Monday that were necessitated by the promotion of Tomin J. Thachankary to the rank of Director General of Police few days ago.

Anilkant, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Vigilance, has been posted as ADGP, Crimes, in place of Mr. Thachankary.

Sudhesh Kumar, ADGP, State Crime Records Bureau, was transferred and posted as ADGP, Vigilance. He will also hold additional charge of the post of Director, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB).

Manoj Abraham, ADGP, Headquarters, will hold the additional charge of ADGP, State Crime Records Bureau. (EOM)

