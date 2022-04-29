Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on April 29, Friday

Spectre of power cut looms large over Kerala

The threat of power cut looms large over Kerala even as the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) scrambles to source pricier electricity from two thermal plants in the State to stave off forced outages caused by load shedding.

CPI(M) State secretariat meets

The State secretariat of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) convenes to discuss the current political situation. It is likely to flag an alleged Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh attempt to usurp the secular legacy of Sree Narayana Guru and also debate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement criticising few State governments, including Kerala, for declining to slash local levy on fuel to cushion the impact of the spiralling price of international crude on daily life.

HC to review dismal conditions at State Mental Health Centre

The High Court will hear a petition detailing the dismal and inhuman conditions at the State Mental Health Centre in Thiruvananthapuram. It had earlier directed the monitoring committee to investigate the institution.

Protests break out in front of the iconic LMS church in Thiruvananthapuram.

A section of the laity gathers in protest in front of the iconic Mateer Memorial Church in the capital to protest the Church of South India’s controversial decision to name the 115-year-old British style edifice a cathedral. The London Missionary Society had built the church in early 1880 and named it after the society’s first missionary in Kerala, Samuel Mateer. The heritage structure stands amid a sprawling 17.5 acres of land.

Motorists complaint redressal adalat

Transport Minister Antony Raju will inaugurate Vaahaneyam 2020, an adalat to hear and resolve the complaints of motorists in Alappuzha. The Motor Vehicles Department is organising the adalat.

Horticorp organises mango festival

The Kerala Agri-Horticulture Society is organising an event featuring various types of mango in Kozhikode after a COVID-19 impelled hiatus of two years.