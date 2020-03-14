Keralites stranded in Rome arrive at Kochi airport

KOCHI: An Emirates flight carrying a section of the 40-odd Keralites stranded at Fiumicino International Airport in Rome for over three days landed at the Cochin International Airport Limited on Saturday around 8.30 a.m.
A total of 21 stranded passengers were flown to Kochi this morning, CIAL said.
The flight, which departed from Rome at 2.30 p.m. Italian time on Friday, reached here via Dubai.
“The emigration formalities are underway now after which we are likely to undergo tests by the health authorities,” said Santhosh Antony, one among the passengers.
The group of Malayalis was supposed to board a flight from Rome on Tuesday but turned away at the last minute for want of medical certificates clearing them of Covid-19 infection, as mandated by the Central government for allowing entry into the country.
Their plight was even discussed in the State Assembly on Thursday.
