Kerala’s Shaikh Hassan Khan now scales Mount Vinson in Antarctica

December 17, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - New Delhi

Scaling yet another peak in his ambitious journey, Kerala government employee Shaikh Hassan Khan has climbed Mount Vinson, the highest peak in Antarctica. This is the fifth highest peak that has been scaled by the 36-year-old Khan.

Speaking to PTI from a camp in Antarctica, Mr. Khan said after reaching the summit at 8.40 p.m. (local time) on December 12 that he hoisted the Indian flag. The motto of the expedition is to spread awareness of climate change that is happening in Antarctica, he added.

Apart from Mount Vinson, Mr. Khan has climbed four other highest peaks -- Mount Everest (Asia), Mount Denali (North America), Mount Kilimanjaro (Africa), and Mount Elbrus (Europe).

Mr. Khan has sustained frost bite on both hands and is now receiving treatment at the Union Glacier Camp in Antarctica. At the summit, the temperature had dropped to minus 40 degrees Celsius, he said.

In the next few days, he will be travelling to Chile and then to Argentina where he will look to climb Mount Aconcagua, which is also the world’s highest peak outside the Himalayas.

Mr. Khan, who is currently on leave from his government job, takes the help of his close friends for planning the trips.