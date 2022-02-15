Kerala’s first caravan park to come up at Wagamon

Plan to implement project before the onset of monsoon

Plan to implement project before the onset of monsoon

With the first caravan park in the State coming up at Wagamon in the district, the tourism sector in Idukki is expected to get a boost.

The authorities plan to launch caravan tourism under the Keravan Kerala project before the start of the monsoon and it will be implemented by the Tourism department with private partnership. The beautiful locations in the State, including hills, forests, backwaters and rivers can be experienced while travelling in the caravan.

154 applications

As many as 154 applications had been received for 303 caravans from private agencies when applications were invited in October last year, said an official of the Tourism department. For the supply of the first 100 caravans, 67 private companies came forward, he added. Air-conditioned area, completely protected seats, infotainment system, a kitchen with all facilities, bathroom with a shower and wide sleeping rooms are the features of the caravan. The permission for caravan parks is given at less-crowded places with natural beauty. A minimum of 50 cents of land is required for a caravan park.

The Keravan Kerala project was launched with the aim of tapping new technology and facilities in the tourism sector. Farming, inland fishing, traditional industries, handicrafts sector and micro enterprises would get prominence in the Keravan Kerala project. Artists, artisans and Kudumbasree Mission would also form part of the projects, said the official.