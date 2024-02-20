Kerala’s first campus industrial park inaugurated in Kollam

February 20, 2024 11:04 am | Updated 11:04 am IST - KOLLAM

The government aims to equip the young generation for the fourth Industrial Revolution, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Monday. He was inaugurating the State’s first campus industrial park and R&D centre at the College of Engineering, Kottarakara. The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) and Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD) have collaborated with world’s leading SaaS provider Zoho Corporation to set up the park that aims at harnessing local talents by training them in cutting-edge technologies. The park has 3,500 sq ft of space and around 5,000 youngsters will be trained in industry entrepreneurship sector in five years. The Chief Minister said incubation centres at engineering colleges and initiatives like ‘Connect Career to Campus’ are meant to develop students’ skills and help them find openings in innovative sectors.

On the initiatives of the government in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector that promises plenty of opportunities for start-ups, Mr. Vijayan said 16 private industrial parks have been set up in the State and eight others are awaiting approval.

“Another 25 private parks are expected to be allotted next year,” he said. Minister for Finance K. N. Balagopal presided over the function and Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice R. Bindu delivered the keynote address on the occasion.

Rathan U. Kelkar, Secretary, Electronics & IT, IHRD Director V. A. Arun Kumar; founder of Zoho Sridhar Vembu, co-founder Tony G Thomas; and KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika were also present.