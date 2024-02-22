Kerala woos global investors in food tech sector

February 22, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala presented its potential in the food, ready-to-eat and food tech sectors before investors and entrepreneurs who attended the Investor Conclave organised by the Kerala State Industrial Corporation (KSIDC) in Dubai on Wednesday, coinciding with the Gulfood 2024.

The Kerala pavilion at the Gulfood 2024 is also attracting global policymakers and industry leaders at the five-day expo that opened at the World Trade Centre on Monday.

The Invest Kerala session at the event showcased the strengths and opportunities in the State’s food and food technology sector, identified as priority sectors by the Kerala government for further investments and development.

Suman Billa, Principal Secretary (Industries) presented a detailed overview of the State’s food ecosystem. “Today, Kerala has an impressive infrastructure dedicated to food processing, including five state-of-the-art food processing parks, two mega food parks and upcoming mini food parks. The State is also home to a spices park, underscoring its rich heritage in spice cultivation,” he said.

“These facilities serve as hubs of innovation and efficiency, facilitating transformation of raw materials into value-added products. We are encouraged by the response to the Investor Conclave and will support investors in their entrepreneurial journey in Kerala’s food and food tech sector,” he said.

S. Harikishore, managing director, KSIDC, said the Investor Conclave would attract foreign investment in Kerala’s high-growth food sector as well as inspire entrepreneurs from the Gulf region to build flourishing businesses in the State. “The State government is committed to creating an enabling environment for both domestic and foreign investors to engage in the food-based ecosystem,” he said.

Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE and Saleh Abdullah Lootah, chairman, Food and Beverage Manufacturing Business Group, UAE, also addressed the guests.

The State co-exhibitors at the Kerala pavilion were provided with an opportunity to interact with potential investors.