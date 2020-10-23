Kerala will again become tourists’ paradise, says CM

Pinarayi inaugurates 4 Malabar River Cruise Tourism projects

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that

Kerala will once again become tourists’ paradise once it overcomes the pandemic challenge.

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating online four tourism projects implemented in the district.

He inaugurated boat terminals at Parassinikkadavu and Pazhayangadi, the beautification of the Chokli Bund Road, and the Palakkad Swamy Math Park as part of the Malabar River Cruise Tourism project.

The State government has approved projects worth ₹53.07 crore as part of the Malabar River Cruise Tourism project to connect rivers in Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

The project includes 17 boat terminals and walkways along Mahe, Anjarakandy, Valapattanam, Kuppam, Perumba and Tejaswini rivers. The construction of the first cruise route, boat terminals and walkways from Parassinikkadavu to Pazhayangadi has been completed. Thirteen projects are in the final stages. Piling work on two projects would begin soon, said a release.