Kerala veterinary student’s death: Father of suspect found dead in Kozhikode

Sources say police had earlier collected his statement as part of investigation into Pookode incident. He was reportedly upset after his son was named the 11th accused in the case

April 12, 2024 12:49 pm | Updated 12:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
J.S. Sidharthan, a second-year undergraduate student of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, Wayanad, Kerala was found dead in his hostel room. (file)

J.S. Sidharthan, a second-year undergraduate student of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, Wayanad, Kerala was found dead in his hostel room. (file) | Photo Credit: PTI

A 55-year old man who was the father of one of the suspects in the unnatural death of J.S. Sidharthan, a second-year student of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, Wayanad, was found dead at his house, near Panthirikkara, at Perambra in Kozhikode district of Kerala on April 12 (Friday).

The police identified the deceased as P.K. Vijayan, a teacher at a government lower primary school at Pillaperumanna. The incident was reported to the police around 7 a.m.

Wires, belts, and the death of a Kerala veterinary student

Sources said the police had earlier collected Vijayan’s statement as part of the continuing investigation into the Pookode incident. He was reportedly upset after his son was named the 11th accused in the case.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling by calling the Indian Medical Association’s ‘Thanal’, a Kozhikode-based centre, at 0495-2760000.

