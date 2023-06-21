Kerala University cancels MCom registration of Nikhil Thomas

June 21, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala University on Wednesday cancelled the MCom registration of former Students Federation of India (SFI) leader Nikhil Thomas who allegedly submitted a forged degree certificate for admission at Milad E-Sherif Memorial (MSM) College, Kayamkulam.

The university also cancelled the eligibility certificate issued to prove equivalency for the BCom course he had claimed to have pursued at Kalinga University in Raipur. The move follows a formal correspondence sent by Kalinga University to Kerala University confirming that the documents, including the degree certificate and mark lists, produced by Mr. Thomas were fake.

Kerala University Vice-Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal directed the Registrar to hand over the response sent by Kalinga University as well as the documents furnished by the applicant to the police for a probe.

Lashing out at MSM College for its delay in submitting an explanation in the issue, Dr. Kunnummal issued a terse warning to college Principals against any laxity in ascertaining the veracity of certificates submitted for admissions.

“All Principals will, hereafter, be required to submit affidavits that serve as formal confirmation of legitimacy of documents that have been submitted by candidates. It is up to the Principals to verify certificates and confirm their authenticity. Stern action will be taken if they fail in their responsibilities,” he said.

He said the university would adopt strong measures against any person who indulged in malpractice and tarnished the image of the institution that was aiming to be among the top-10 universities in the country.

MSM College furnished an explanation by evening to explain the circumstances behind Mr. Thomas’s admission. The university is yet to decide on the future course of action.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu and Kerala University Syndicate member K.H. Babujan, who has been accused by the Opposition of recommending the student’s admission, refused to comment on the issue. The Kerala Students Union (KSU) took out a march to the Secretariat to demand an impartial probe into the controversy.

Charges denied

Meanwhile, KSU State convener Ansil Jaleel, who has been accused of forging a degree certificate of Kerala University, has claimed innocence. He said he had completed BA Hindi Literature, while the document in question indicated he pursued BCom. He said he had sought a police investigation against attempts to frame him using a forged document.

The university submitted a complaint to the State Police Chief a day ago in the matter on the basis of a media report.