Kerala Union of Working Journalists State conference
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will on Saturday inaugurate the 58th State Conference of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) at a public meeting to be held at Uday Palace in Kowdiar here at 4 p.m. The conference will begin with flag-hoisting at 9 a.m.
Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai will inaugurate the meeting of the delegates. Shashi Tharoor, MP; V.K. Prasanth, MLA, and others will speak. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan will inaugurate the closing ceremony on Sunday.
