Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on March 26, 2022

Key news developments in Kerala on March 26, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. V. Muraleedharan in Thiruvananthapuram

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and BJP leader V. Muraleedharan to visit families that are likely to be displaced by LDF government’s K-rail semi highspeed railway project.

2. Bank transactions likely to be hit for four days

Conventional financial transactions might be hit for four days, with nationalised banks unlikely to function till Wednesday.. Apart from the weekend holiday, bank employee unions have expressed solidarity with the anti-Centre national strike called by trade unions, including the CITU and INTUC, on Monday and Tuesday. Private banks and online transactions may continue as usual.

Read more news on Kerala here.