Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on April 26, 2022

Congress Leader K.V. Thomas at the seminar of the Communist Party of India(Marxist) party Congress in Kannur. File. | Photo Credit: S.K. Mohan

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. PM Modi to inaugurate the 90th Sivagiri pilgrimage celebrations online.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the year-long celebrations to mark the 90th year of the Sivagiri pilgrimage and the golden jubilee of Sivagiri Brahma Vidyalaya.

2. FM Balagopal to inaugurate business to government summit

Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal will inaugurate the Business to Government (B2G) Summit organised by the Kerala Start-Up Mission.

3. All India Congress Committee (AICC) to weigh disciplinary action against party veteran K. V. Thomas

Congress Working Committee member A. K. Antony will chair a meeting of the All India Congress Committee's (AICC) disciplinary committee in New Delhi to weigh punitive action against party veteran K. V. Thomas for attending a seminar hosted by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] in flagrant violation of a diktat from the Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

4. Actor Dileep to counter Crime Branch's move to cancel his bail in the 2017 actor abduction and rape case

A special court will hear actor Dileep's petition opposing the Crime Branch's move to cancel his bail in the 2017 actor hostage-taking and rape case. The agency had accused Dileep of violating bail conditions, influencing prosecution witnesses, and tampering with evidence in the case.

5. High Court likely to consider oil companies' plea against Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

The High Court is likely to hear a plea by oil companies to cancel a single bench stay on selling high-speed diesel to the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) at a relatively higher rate for bulk purchasers.

6. Declaration of Chief Minister's postdoctoral fellowships

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will declare the Chief Minister's Nava Kerala Post-Doctoral Fellowships.

7. Seminar on tourism and infrastructure development

The State government will hold a seminar in Kozhikode on Kerala's infrastructure development and tourism possibilities as part of the conclusion of the first anniversary celebrations of the second Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

