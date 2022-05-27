Kerala to raise ₹ 1500 crore

Special Correspondent May 27, 2022 22:13 IST

Special Correspondent May 27, 2022 22:13 IST

It will be done through sale of 12-year bonds

It will be done through sale of 12-year bonds

The State government will raise ₹1,500 crore from the market through sale of 12-year bonds. The auction would be held on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (EKuber) system on May 31, the State government said in a statement. Earlier, the Centre had allowed the State to borrow ₹5,000 crore from the market to meet immediate requirements, as the borrowing schedule for the first quarter of 2022-23 was yet to be approved. As per the new guidelines, the Centre wants off-budget borrowings by State public sector companies, corporations, special purpose vehicles, and ''other equivalent instruments'' to be factored into the State's borrowing limit. The government said on Friday that the bonds issue was meant to mobilise funds for development activities.



Our code of editorial values