Kerala

Kerala to raise ₹1,436 crore from market

The State government intends to raise ₹1,436 crore from the market through auction of government securities. The auction will be held on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (EKuber) system on Tuesday, a government notification in Thiruvananthapuram said. The sale is meant to mobilise funds for development activities, it said, adding that the stock will be of 18-year tenure.


Sep 25, 2022

