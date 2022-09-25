The State government intends to raise ₹1,436 crore from the market through auction of government securities. The auction will be held on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (EKuber) system on Tuesday, a government notification in Thiruvananthapuram said. The sale is meant to mobilise funds for development activities, it said, adding that the stock will be of 18-year tenure.
Kerala to raise ₹1,436 crore from market
