Kerala to host global AI summit ahead of IBM making Kochi its hub

January 02, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - KOCHI

Kerala will host an artificial intelligence (AI) global summit in Kochi ahead of IBM making the city its country hub for AI-assisted technology.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve and Industries Principal Secretary Suman Billa held talks with IBM India here on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of starting IBM’s hub in Kochi. An in-principle agreement has been reached on the issue, according to a communication from the Industries department here.

The Global Artificial Intelligence Summit was expected to be held in Kochi in the middle of this year as part of the initiative, Mr. Rajeeve said after discussions with IBM India Senior Vice-President (Products) Dinesh Nirmal.

Reverse migration

“By becoming the AI hub of IBM, Kochi will see an influx of top technology professionals from across the globe,” the Minister said. This would also mark reverse migration, he said. IBM making Kochi its AI hub would prompt other players in the industry to follow suit. Adding to the prospects would be Infopark entering its second stage of expansion, strengthening the facilities for IBM’s initiatives, he said.

The proposed Kochi hub would work on the basis of generative AI, beyond just generic AI. IBM was already providing AI services to international big players such as Boeing. “We are working towards ensuring the participation of Boeing in the upcoming AI summit,” the Minister added.

The summit would be organised in association with the State’s Department of Industry, Mr. Billa said. The IT Parks, Kerala Startup Mission, Digital University, and APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University would collaborate.

Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation will make presentations on the preparations to make Kochi the country’s principal AI hub.