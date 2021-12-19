Kerala to go differently abled-friendly: Minister

Varam 2021 Award presented to K.V. Rabia

Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice R. Bindu has said that efforts will be made to convert Kerala into a differently abled-friendly State.

“The government is duty-bound to ensure the welfare and rehabilitation of the differently abled,” she said while inaugurating a gathering of the differently abled at Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University at Tirur on Saturday.

The eighth edition of the gathering was titled ‘Varam’. The Minister presented the Varam 2021 Award to K.V. Rabia, a differently abled who had circumvented her disabilities to become an ambassador of letters during the literacy movement in the State. Mr. Bindu said Ms. Rabia’s services to woman empowerment in the last three decades were commendable.

Malayalam University Vice Chancellor Anil Vallathol presided over the function. District panchayat president M.K. Rafeekha delivered the keynote address.

Five indigent differently abled persons were given free power wheelchairs. Motivation trainer Shihab Pookkottur led a class. District Social Justice Officer A. Krishnamurthy, who is retiring soon after 33 years of service, was felicitated at the function.

District panchayat members E. Afsal and V.K.M. Shafi, Varam coordinator Mujeeb Tanalur, Malayalam University NSS coordinator T. Sundar Raj, former District Police Superintendent P. Raju, and Varam joint convener M. Rashij spoke.

E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, inaugurated another informal session held later. Tirur block panchayat president U. Sainuddin presided. Malayalam University faculty member Rajeev Mohan delivered the keynote address.