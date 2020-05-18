Kerala to allow bus services within district

Kerala

The Kerala Government has decided to allow services of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and stage carriers of the private bus operators on shorter routes within the districts subject to following the social distancing norms and SOPs.

However, the government has decided not to take the risk of resuming inter-state and inter-district bus services in view of rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Autorickshaws and taxies, which are off the road since the lockdown began on March 25, have been given the nod to ply in the State following the SOP and social distancing norms.

Transport Minister A. K. Saseendran said on Monday that only 50% of the commuters will be allowed in the buses. Passengers will have to wear masks during travel and bus operations will not be allowed in the notified infection zones.

Fares of the buses will have to be hiked to overcome the operational loss due to enforcement of social distancing norms and curbs on the number of passengers that can be ferried, he added. There will be no hike in taxi fare.

The decisions comes in the wake of the authority given by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to the State on Sunday to decide on the intra-state and inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses after securing the approval of the concerned states during the extended lockdown.

